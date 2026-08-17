/Anthropic paid $1.5 billion over books! Here is where AI copyright law actually stands now

The question of whether AI companies can train on copyrighted work has been argued for three years mostly in the abstract. Two rulings have now answered parts of it, and the answers are more specific than either side wanted.

The First Ruling: Training Yes, Piracy No

In Bartz v Anthropic, a group of authors brought a class action alleging their books had been copied illegally to train Claude.

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The court drew a line through the middle of the case. It held that training an AI model on copyrighted books constitutes fair use — a significant win for the industry, and the clearest judicial endorsement yet of the core practice every large model depends on.

But it held that storing pirated copies does not. The distinction is between what you do with a book and how you obtained it. Learning from a lawfully acquired text is transformative; maintaining a library of illegally downloaded ones is straightforward infringement, regardless of what you subsequently do with it.

The case settled for $1.5 billion — an estimated $3,000 per work.

That number matters more than the legal reasoning for most companies, because it establishes a price. Any laboratory that assembled training data from pirated sources now has a rough figure for what that exposure costs per book.

The Second Ruling: The Times Case Survives

New York Times v OpenAI addresses a different question, and a harder one for the industry.

The Times sued OpenAI and Microsoft over the use of millions of its articles to train GPT models. OpenAI moved to dismiss. The court denied that motion, finding the Times had plausibly alleged that ChatGPT's outputs compete with the Times's own content.

That framing is the threat. The Bartz reasoning protects training as transformative — the model learns from the work rather than reproducing it. But if a model's outputs substitute for the original in the market, the transformation argument weakens considerably. A reader who gets the substance of a Times article from a chatbot has not bought the article.

Denying a motion to dismiss is not a finding of liability. It means the claim is serious enough to proceed. But it establishes that market substitution is a live question that AI companies will have to answer on the facts.

What The Two Together Establish

Read side by side, a workable rule emerges.

Training on copyrighted material is likely lawful, provided the material was lawfully obtained. Acquiring it through piracy creates liability independent of how it is used. And whether the resulting model's outputs compete with the original in the market remains genuinely open, with the largest test case still to be decided.

For AI companies the practical implication is about provenance. The legal exposure attaches less to the act of training than to the chain of custody of the data, which means knowing where every corpus came from is now a compliance requirement rather than a courtesy.

The Wider Context

This is arriving alongside a broader legal reckoning. AI-related securities class actions, while only about 13 per cent of core filings in the first half of 2026, accounted for nearly three-quarters of all alleged investor losses — fifteen filed in six months, nearly matching all of 2025.

Meanwhile the transparency regimes are activating. The EU AI Act's Article 50 obligations became enforceable on August 2, requiring AI systems to identify themselves and AI-generated content to be labelled. Anthropic has responded by embedding invisible watermarks in Claude's text and signed C2PA provenance metadata in generated files, applied worldwide rather than only in Europe.

The pattern across all of it is the same. The period in which AI development ran ahead of the law is closing, and it is closing through ordinary mechanisms — contract disputes, securities suits, copyright claims — rather than through the dedicated AI legislation everyone has been waiting for.