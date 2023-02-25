Anthony Albanese becomes first Australia PM to march in Sydney Mardi Gras. Watch

Anthony Albanese on Saturday (February 25) became Australia's first prime minister to join the marchers at Sydney's Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade. "We need to be a country that respects everyone for who they are," Albanese said as thousands of people gathered for the colourful event. Wearing a grey shirt and jeans, Albanese stood out in his simple outfit as onlookers and participants embraced colours for the 45th edition of the event, which returned to its inner-city route - its spiritual home of Oxford Street - after a halt of two years because of the pandemic. It was held at the Sydney Cricket Ground for the last two years.

The parade, Albanese said, is "a great example of what an amazing country this is". The Mardi Gras events have been incorporated in the Sydney World Pride festival this year, with offerings across arts, sport, theatre, concerts, parties, First Nations programming and a human rights conference.

Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) becomes the first Australian prime minister to march in the Mardi Gras parade. pic.twitter.com/MAl8nn3m2B — Ben Grubb 🐛 (@bengrubb) February 25, 2023



The Australian Prime Minister also shared visuals from the event on Twitter. "When the first Mardi Gras march was held in 1978, you could still be arrested for being gay. In the decades since, people dedicated their lives toward the campaign for equality," he tweeted, explaining about the origin of the event, which is a now a major tourist spectacle, as a protest march.

When the first Mardi Gras march was held in 1978, you could still be arrested for being gay.



In the decades since, people dedicated their lives toward the campaign for equality. pic.twitter.com/o9NYh0JwLW — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) February 25, 2023

"I’ve been proudly marching in Mardi Gras since the 80s. This year I’m honoured to be the first Prime Minister to join the march," he shared in another post.

Revelry amid fireworks defined the scenes at the mega march of over 10,000 people.

