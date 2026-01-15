Just days after the horrific killing of 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good at the hands of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer Jonathan Ross, another Minneapolis resident, as per reports, has been shot by an ICE agent. The shooting incident happened in the 600 block of 24th Avenue North in Minneapolis. The call was reported at about 7:30 pm on Wednesday (Jan 14).

According to reports, at least one person was shot, and two people sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the scuffle. Minneapolis city officials say they’re aware of reports of another shooting involving federal law enforcement agents in north Minneapolis on Wednesday evening.

What happened?

Reports suggest that the ICE agent shot a person in the leg after allegedly being attacked with a shovel during an arrest. As per AP News, this happened as a large group of federal agents and Minneapolis Police wearing gas masks fired tear gas into a crowd gathered at a north Minneapolis intersection.

The latest shooting incident happened just about 4.5 miles (7.2 kilometres) north of where Ross fatally shot Good in the head on January 7 as she drove away.