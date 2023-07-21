An 18-year-old mom tries to hire hitman to kill her 3-year-old son, arrested

Jazmin Paez, an 18-year-old woman, has been accused of trying to hire a hit man to kill her three-year-old son this week. Local reports have said that she has bonded out of jail.

Media reports have said the court documents showed Paez has been charged with first-degree solicitation of murder and third-degree using a communications device for unlawful use.

Paez reportedly solicited a killer through a fake website - http://RentAHitman.com. It is said that the site was apparently for fun and also to find those looking to hire a killer.

Paez filled out an online form explaining she wanted a hitman "to get something done once and for all” and the work should be completed by Thursday.

Local reports have claimed that she agreed to pay $3,000 to kill her son. Robert Innes, who is the owner of the website, tipped off the Miami Dade Police.

Some reports said that the police didn't believe him and blew him off as they thought that no one can be that stupid. However, they took action against the woman after verifying the credibility of the information provided on the website.

After investigating the matter, authorities arrested Paez Tuesday night.

She appeared before a Miami-Dade County judge on Wednesday after she was arrested on Tuesday. She posted a bond of $15,000 and was later released from jail.

A report by CNN mentioned that the mother allegedly told police she was in a romantic relationship with an individual, and the person apparently didn't like the fact that she had a son and had broken up with Paez.

