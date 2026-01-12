/Amid Trump threat of 'taking over Greenland', US, Danish officials to hold meeting: Report

Amid threat by Trump to overtake Greenland - a self-governed island that is territorially part of Denmark - by force, US officials are likely to meet with Danish officials on Wednesday, reported CBS news, citing diplomatic sources. Though, nothing official has yet been revealed about the expected meeting, the speculation is being made after Secretary of State Marco Rubio told Congress last week that Trump is interested in purchasing the Danish territory.

This comes after Trump reportedly ordered his special forces commanders to draw up a plan for the invasion of Greenland. However, the senior military figures do not seem very convinced with the idea due to its legality and political feasibility.

According to a report in The Mail, that cites sources, US President, led by political adviser Stephen Miller want to move quickly to seize the island before Russia or China make a move. Also the Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC) has been asked by Trump to prepare an invasion plan, according to the source.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Trump speaks of taking over Greenland

After the capture of Maduro, Trump has frequently been speaking of taking over Greenland. On Sunday he reiterated, "If we don't take Greenland, Russia or China will take Greenland, and I am not going to let that happen."

"I'd love to make a deal with them. It's easier. But one way or the other, we're going to have Greenland," he further said aboard Air Force One.

Trump also addressed the fears raised by Denmark, saying, "I'm a fan of Denmark, too, I have to tell you. And you know, they've been very nice to me…But you know, the fact that they had a boat land there 500 years ago doesn't mean that they own the land."