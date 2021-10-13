Amid rise in COVID-19 cases, Russia to test coronavirus vaccine in form of nasal spray

As Russia struggles to combat the virus, reports said authorities will be testing the nasal spray form of the Sputnik V vaccine.

The nasal spray is reportedly set to be administered in two doses in a St Petersburg clinic. The test will be conducted among adult volunteers.

The country has been experiencing a new wave of the virus with record daily death toll for the second consecutive day. Russia recorded 984 fatalities on Wednesday which is the highest since the pandemic took hold in the country last year.

President Putin had earlier urged authorities to speed up the vaccination campaign as the country continues to battle against the virus.

Russia has reportedly vaccinated just 30 per cent of its citizens, although it had launched the Sputnik V vaccine last year but the vaccination drive in the country has lagged behind amid a surge in virus cases.

Authorities have reportedly opened several testing sites across the capital Moscow even as a large scale vaccination drive was announced.

Kremlin had also lashed out against the slow vaccniation calling it "unacceptably small" adding that it was the reason behind the "high mortality rate".

