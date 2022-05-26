Amid Musk takeover of Twitter, Jack Dorsey steps down from board

Jack Dorsey, the former CEO of Twitter, has stepped down from the company's board of directors. The social media platform is in the process of being acquired by billionaire Elon Musk but Musk is fighting with Twitter to reveal actual number of fake / spam accounts.

Dorsey had stepped down from the position of CEO last November. Indian-origin Parag Agrawal, who was Twitter's CTO before became the company's new CEO.

At the time, Twitter noted that Dorsey would stay on the board "until his term expires at the 2022 meeting of stockholders".

Dorsey has categorically said that he will never be the CEO of Twitter again, as reports of him rejoining the micro-blogging platform surfaced after the $44 billion takeover by Musk.

Dorsey is now running financial payments platform Block. He has in past said that no one should be CEO of Twitter

Dorsey, who is now running financial payments platform Block (earlier Square), also said that no one should be the CEO of Twitter.

At the shareholders` meeting on Wednesday, Twitter`s board voted to oust board member and Musk ally Egon Durban, CEO of private equity firm Silver Lake Partners.

Musk has put the $44 billion Twitter deal on hold over the presence of fake/spammy accounts and wants the micro-blogging platform to come clean on the actual number of bots.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE