Amid looming power crunch, Germany decides to extend operations of remaining 3 nuclear plants

As the power crisis looms in Germany following sanctions on Russian gas, Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday announced to keep three of its remaining nuclear power plants in operation at least until mid-April.

Scholz said that a legal basis would be created to allow these nuclear plants to function for further time.

"The legal basis will be created to allow the operation of the nuclear power plants Isar 2, Neckarwestheim 2 and Emsland beyond December 31, 2022, until April 15, 2023," Scholz said in a statement.

Scholz also requested the and asked the economy, environment and finance ministries to work out an "ambitious" law to increase energy efficiency, and put into law an agreement to phase out coal by 2030.

Germany had six power plants running that accounted for 13.3 per cent of the nation’s electricity supply in 2021. Of those, three were shut down by the end of 2021 under its 2011 phase-out plan, while the rest were due to cease operation by the end of 2022.

However, this plan was again called into question after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine in February this year, which prompted the West-led US to impose sanctions to curb funding of gas money into the war.

Russia supplies about 40 per cent of the European Union's gas. And Germany relies on Moscow for 55 per cent of its gas needs.

Though it has managed to reduce this to 35 per cent and wants eventually to reduce imports to zero, Germany has been mulling to increasing use of coal and extending the life of power stations despite the negative environmental impact.

Moreover, multiple leaks on the Nord Stream 1 and the Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, which connect Russia to Europe, have prompted Kremlin to cut gas deliveries significantly to European countries.

(With inputs from agencies)

