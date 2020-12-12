Americans can trust the clinical review, assures FDA on Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

The US Food and Drug Administration(FDA) today said that Americans can trust the clinical review after approving the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine.

"Efficacy does not mean cutting corners," the FDA said.

Denise Hinton, the Food and Drug Administration's chief scientist in a letter to a Pfizer executive had said: "I am authorizing the emergency use of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID‑19 Vaccine for the prevention of COVID-19."

President Trump backed the move saying: "The first vaccine will be administered in less than 24 hours."

"The pros outweigh the cons of the vaccine," the FDA said, adding that it recommended everyone should complete two doses of the vaccine.

Trump's comments come as the US media reported that the White House had threatened to fire the FDA chief Stephen Hahn if he did not issue the Emergency Use Authorisation(EUA) on Friday.