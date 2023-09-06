‘Am I to blame?’ Xi loses calm after being chided by CCP veterans: Report

A bombshell report by Nikkei Asia has attempted to shed light on possible reasons that might have caused Chinese President Xi Jinping to skip this year’s G20 summit slated to be held in New Delhi.

According to the report, Xi has been facing a slew of domestic issues, the biggest being his tussle with veteran leaders of the Communist Party of China (CCP).

Xi’s tussle with CCP’s veterans

It has been reported that Xi was severely chided by senior party leaders at this summer’s Beidaihe meeting. This is the annual summit of veteran CCP leaders, which is held at the seaside resort of Beidaihe, Hebei Province.

This was the 11th Beidaihe summit to have taken place under Xi Jinping’s presidency, and it had a starkly different feel from the previous ten.

Xi was given this straight message at the summit that if the persistent political, economic and social problems are not taken care of, the current turmoil may snowball into an existential crisis for the ruling party.

‘We cannot have more turmoil,’ the seniors reportedly pointed out.

Xi was reportedly so frustrated after the summit that he later vented out his anger before his loyalists.

Xi blames his predecessors for the current problems

China’s economy is really in a bad shape. Its relations with the majority of the outside world have been deteriorated. The foreign investment in the country is sharply declining.

But, as per the reports, Xi is believed to have blamed his three predecessors—Deng Xiaoping, Jiang Zemin and Hu Jintao—for the current economic and social problems.

"All the issues that were left by the previous three leaders are on my shoulders" he is believed to have said, adding, "I've spent the last decade tackling them but they remain unresolved. Am I to blame?"

Absence at G20 and ASEAN

Now, it is being speculated that these domestic issues explain Xi’s absence at the upcoming G20 summit in India and the ASEAN summit in Indonesia.

He might be trying desperately to avoid losing face before the world leaders and the press.

Another reason for his absence could be the ongoing map controversy with host India and the lack of hope that relations with the US might be improved.

Amid this political turmoil at home, Xi’s presence at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in San Francisco, scheduled for November, has also come under doubt.

But it is a foregone conclusion that his absence at the international forums will only raise red flags and further ostracise China on the world stage.