Aliens ahoy? US Senator Chuck Schumer to move legislation for release of info on UFOs

Chuck Schumer, Majority Leader in the US Senate, announced on Friday (July 14) that he is introducing new legislation to declassify government records on Unidentified Flying Phenomena (UFOs). He himself made an announcement on his Twitter handle.

"I’m introducing new legislation to declassify government records related to unidentified anomalous phenomena and UFOs as an amendment to the NDAA, modeled after the JFK Assassination Records Collection Act.," Schumer tweeted. BREAKING: I’m introducing new legislation to declassify government records related to unidentified anomalous phenomena and UFOs as an amendment to the NDAA, modeled after the JFK Assassination Records Collection Act.https://t.co/U8pRCDKNty — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) July 14, 2023 × Media reports suggest that Schumer has received support from other senators. Those supporting Schumer, a Democrat, include Senator Mike Rounds (Republican Party) and Senator Marco Rubio (Republican Party) among others. Senator Rubio has been supporter of a legislation that previously compelled the government to disclose reports on unidentified phenomenon.

The New York Times says that the objective behind Schumer's initiative is to force the US government to disclose all available information regarding unidentified phenomenon so that conspiracy theories and concerns that essential information was being concealed from the public, can be alleviated.

There is a likelihood that the legislation may get support in the House. The senators have included a narrower provision in their version of the annual defence bill. The legislation urges Pentagon to disclose documents about unidentified aerial phenomena.

Under the rules and procedures of the Senate, government agencies are required to compile records on unidentified phenomena and forward them to review board within 300 days. The nine-person review board would be determined by President Biden, pending approval of the Senate.

UFOs have been a topic of public fascination world over and particularly in the US. The interest has been present for decades but the topic has again been on the public's mind since release of some videos from Pentagon which shows such UAPs but without adequate explanation as to their origin.

The Pentagon and intelligence agencies, under congressional pressure, have compiled numerous reports on unexplained phenomena. The officials have reportedly attributed most of these UAPs to explained causes like airborne debris, misidentified weather balloons or Chinese surveillance activities. The officials have sought to consistently maintain that these videos and materials don't make evidence that extraterrestrial beings have indeed visited planet Earth.

