Another episode of a passenger urinating on a fellow passenger has been highlighted. The incident took place on an Air India flight (AI 2336) flying from New Delhi to Bangkok. The accused passenger, identified as Tushar Masand urinated on Hiroshi Yoshizane, the Managing Director of Bridgestone India.

As quoted in news agency ANI, an Air India spokesperson said, “Air India confirms that an incident of unruly passenger behaviour was reported to the cabin crew operating flight AI2336, from Delhi to Bangkok, on 9 April 2025. The crew followed all laid-down procedures, and the matter has been reported to the authorities."

"In addition to warning the unruly passenger, our crew offered to assist an aggrieved passenger to take up a grievance with authorities in Bangkok, which was declined at the time. The standing independent committee will be convened to assess the incident and determine the action, if any, to be taken against the unruly passenger. Air India continues to follow the SOPs as laid out by DGCA in such matters," he further added.

Yoshizane alerted the crew on board, and Masand was given a verbal warning. On arrival, Yoshizane refused to register a formal complaint as he did not want to waste time on arrival. The airline has put Masand on its no-fly list; the final decision will be taken when the probe is complete.

Taking cognisance of the matter, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu said, "Whenever these kinds of incidents happen, the ministry takes note of them. They will speak to the airline, and if there is any wrongdoing, then we will take necessary action."