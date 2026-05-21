/Air France, Airbus found guilty of manslaughter 17 years after flight 447 crash

The Paris Appeals Court found Air France and Airbus guilty of manslaughter on Thursday (May 21) over a 2009 plane crash which claimed 228 lives. Flight AF447 between Rio de Janeiro and Paris crashed into the Atlantic Ocean.
In a landmark reversal, a Paris appeals court finds Air France and Airbus guilty of corporate manslaughter over the 2009 Flight AF447 crash that killed 228 people.
The Paris Appeals Court found Air France and Airbus guilty of manslaughter on Thursday (May 21) over a 2009 plane crash which claimed 228 lives. Flight AF447 between Rio de Janeiro and Paris crashed into the Atlantic Ocean.