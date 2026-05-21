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Air France, Airbus found guilty of manslaughter 17 years after flight 447 crash

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Edited By Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Published: May 21, 2026, 18:25 IST | Updated: May 21, 2026, 18:25 IST
Air France, Airbus found guilty of manslaughter 17 years after flight 447 crash

Air France, Airbus found guilty of manslaughter 17 years after flight 447 crash Photograph: (Credit: AFP)

Story highlights

In a landmark reversal, a Paris appeals court finds Air France and Airbus guilty of corporate manslaughter over the 2009 Flight AF447 crash that killed 228 people.

The Paris Appeals Court found Air France and Airbus guilty of manslaughter on Thursday (May 21) over a 2009 plane crash which claimed 228 lives. Flight AF447 between Rio de Janeiro and Paris crashed into the Atlantic Ocean.

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Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

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Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty writes across multiple genres with a keen eye on human interest stories intertwined with social issues. In international affairs, she dives into subjects...Read More

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