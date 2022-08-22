After suspected spying raid on Albanian arms factory, two Russians and one Ukrainian arrested

The Albanian defence ministry has said that two Russians and a Ukrainian have been arrested after an apparently bungled spying raid on a military base and arms factory in central Albania.

While trying to take photographs of the Gramsh factory, one of the male suspects allegedly attacked the guards with a paralysing spray.

Following the raid, two Albanian soldiers were injured while trying to get hold of the three individuals that were “suspected of espionage”, according to Prime Minister Edi Rama.

The Balkan country's Defence Minister Niko Peleshi said that a Russian man along with a 25-year-old Ukrainian was also arrested in a car near the factory.

The country's ministry said in a statement, "In an attempt to escape control, one of the Russian nationals, identified by the initials MZ, 24 [years old], used neuroparalysing spray on the two security guards.”

Many Russians and Ukrainian tourists visit Albania during the summer holidays and the Gramsh military base is more than 70km away from the beaches.

The plant, which provides manufacturing services for the defence industry, was used to produce the Russian type of rifle AK-47 and dismantle small arms and ammunition during communist rule.

Joining the United States and other western countries to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine, NATO member Albania had also introduced sanctions against Moscow.

