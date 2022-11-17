Islamic televangelist and sex cult leader sentenced to 8,658 years in prison by Turkish court

In a retrial on Wednesday (November 16), an Istanbul court sentenced 8,658 years in prison to an Islamic televangelist for surrounding himself with women wearing minimal clothes and calling them "kittens."

Adnan Oktar,66, who is considered to be a leader of a cult, led television programmes of him surrounded by women wearing lots of makeup and little clothes to promote creationism and conservative rules, the Anadolu news agency reported.

On Wednesday, the court sentenced 891 years in prison for running a criminal organisation, sexual abuse, denial of education rights and illegal storage of personal data. So, in total, the recent sentence sums Oktar's punishment to 8,658 years. The court also sentenced similar years in prison to 10 other suspects, AFP reports.

The first verdict against Oktar and his mates was filed in January 2021 but was overruled by an upper court citing legal proof and ordering a retrial. This indictment against Oktar and his mates was presented in the court in September accusing him of also running an armed organisation and exploiting the religious sentiments of many.

Turkey's religious leaders and critics have been denouncing the leader of a cult, who gained popularity for his programmes on the online A9 television channels.

Oktar is also accused of collecting private data of high-profile names, from politicians, and actors to journalists.

The current sentence does not exceed the longest months prison sentence terms which was 9,803 years and six months, but still is one of the longest in the country and also in the world.

(With inputs from agencies)

