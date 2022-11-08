At least 7 killed, 18 injured after bus crash in eastern Turkey

On Monday, an accident in the eastern Turkish province of Agri killed at least seven and injured 18 people when a passenger bus rammed into two trucks and subsequently caught on fire, said the officials. According to Turkish Health Minister, Fahrettin Koca, two of the 18 injured are in serious condition after the accident.

The country’s president Tayyip Erdogan during his address also confirmed, “Seven of our citizens have lost their lives in a bus which caught fire after it overturned. I wish them God's mercy.” The local media reports indicated that after the collision there was heavy black smoke billowing from the scene. The fire was later extinguished after several firefighters rushed to the scene.

ALSO READ: 'Century of Turkey Vision': Turkish President Erdogan wants a new constitution to strengthen law and equality

The incident took place on the highway near the town of Tutak in Agri province which borders Iran and Armenia. According to the Agri province governor, Osman Varol, initial reports indicate that two trucks could have possibly collided, causing a pileup on the highway and dragging the bus with it. There were at least 22 people on the bus, said the local media reports.

ALSO READ: Turkey mine blast: President Tayyip Erdogan visits site; death toll rises to 41

This comes a day after another accident occurred in northern Turkey’s Bolu province on Sunday, which led to the death of three people and injured at least 32 others, said the country’s health minister. The passenger bus involved in the accident was from the Kamil Koc bus company which overturned on a major highway in the province, however, the cause of the accident was not immediately clear.

(With inputs from agencies)



WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.