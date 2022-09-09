After Queen Elizabeth II's death, Harry and Meghan's children become Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

Prince Harry and Meghan's children have now become His Royal Highness Prince Archie of Sussex and Her Royal Highness Princess Lilibet of Sussex after the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.

Buckingham Palace informed that Queen passed away on Thursday at her home in Scotland at the age of 96. After her death, King Charles III became the new monarch.

Now, Archie and Lilibet have received the titles automatically because of the conventions created over a century ago. The rules state that the grandchildren of the monarch automatically receive royal titles. The rules were set by none other than George V in 1917.

ALSO READ | Who will inherit Queen Elizabeth II's private fortune?

During Queen Elizabeth II's reign, her great-grandchildren Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, did not immediately qualify to become prince and princess. But, now have the right to be.

This is also in contrast to what Meghan said last year during an explosive interview with broadcaster Oprah Winfrey. She suggested that the Royal Family might deny Archie of all the titles because of his mixed-race ancestry.

Meghan said a member of the Royal Family had expressed "concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he was born."

ALSO READ | 'Our hearts are broken': UK newspapers react to Queen Elizabeth II's death

During the interview, Meghan said, "That was relayed to me from Harry. Those were conversations that the family had with him. Meghan refused to reveal the name of the family member who apparently said it or was involved in those conversations. Meghan said, "That would be very damaging to them."

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan's ties strained with the family when they quit royal life and moved to the United States, from where they criticised the family.

Elizabeth met the couple's daughter, Lilibet, only once. She was born in June 2021 and was named after her childhood nickname.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.