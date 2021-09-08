After getting lost in woods for 3 days, Australian toddler now back at home  

A three-year-old boy, who spent three nights lost in rugged Australian woodland, was back at home from hospital on Tuesday.

His family and rescuers had a sigh of relief with the happy ending to a desperately difficult search. The child, whose name is Anthony 'AJ' Elfalak, has autism and is non-verbal. AJ has a few scratches and bruises from the ordeal.

He was taken to hospital for observation after he was found on Monday. He was spotted sitting in a shallow creek and drinking water with cupped hands on his family's remote rural property near the village of Putty, north of Sydney.

On Monday night, his mother Kelly Elfalak brought him home to sleep in his own bed. She also thanked the hundreds of emergency services officers and volunteers, who had scoured the steep terrain surrounding the house after AJ vanished on Friday morning.

The mother told reporters, "I can't explain it, I'm so blessed. I'm so happy that he is here. He's with us, he's safe and well and healthy, that's all that matters."

According to relatives, AJ spent Tuesday sleeping, eating and playing with toys.

Jonathan Smith, a pilot of the police helicopter that spotted AJ, described his reaction as 'absolute joy’.

"We were all emotional and I said to the boys ... If that doesn't make you happy, nothing will," Smith said, while referring to the crew.

(With inputs from agencies)