After EU, Trump administration imposes sanctions on Belarus officials

The Trump administration on Friday imposed sanctions on a number of Belarus officials including interior minister Yuri Karaev.

“The United States and our international partners stand united in imposing costs on those who have undermined Belarusian democracy for years," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said.

Deputy minister Alexander Barsukov, and several security officials were also targeted by the US government. The sanctions include blocking any property of individuals on US soil and banning US entities from doing business with the country which includes global banks with US branches.

"The Belarusian people's democratic aspirations to choose their own leaders and peacefully exercise their rights have been met with violence and oppression from Belarusian officials," said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin added.

The European Union had earlier imposed sanctions on at least 40 individuals. However, Lukashenko's government said it had drawn up a list of people banned from entering Belarus in retaliation against EU's move.

The sanctions come after large scale protests following the August 9 elections which the Opposition said was a fraud. The US government also targeted the deputy chairperson and secretary of the central election commission who were accused of irregularities during the elections allowing President Lukashenko to retain power.