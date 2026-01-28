/After ‘dictator’ remark, Trump in Iowa rally warns of ‘very bad things’ if Republicans lose midterms

Donald Trump kicked off a new round of rallies on Tuesday (Jan 27) with a blunt message for voters: “very bad things” will happen if Republicans lose the midterm elections. Speaking at a rally in Iowa, Trump framed the November vote as an existential test for his presidency, urging supporters to deliver him control of both the House and the Senate, even as his own approval ratings remain weak.
'Bad things'
Addressing the crowd in Iowa, the POTUS said, "I'm here because I love Iowa, but I'm here because we're starting the campaign to win the midterms," the president said. "Got to win the midterms."
He claimed that “if we lose the midterms, you'll lose so many of the things that we're talking about, so many of the assets that we're talking about, so many of the tax cuts that we're talking about.”
“It would lead to very bad things,” warned Trump ominously.
Also read | Trump 'enemy' Ilhan Omar attacked during Minneapolis town hall, sprayed with mystery liquid | VIDEO
Trending Stories
Trump tries to sell the economy
With polls showing growing voter anger over affordability, Trump and his advisers have shifted hard toward economic messaging. In Iowa, the 79-year-old president once again claimed the US had entered a “Golden Age” and insisted prices were falling for most goods. Still, he acknowledged the limits of presidential persuasion.
In past elections, “if something happens, the screw turns with the voters,” regardless of how good a president, he said. Polls suggest trouble ahead. A New York Times Siena survey last week put Trump’s approval rating at 40 per cent.
Also read | Sometimes people 'need a dictator’: Trump stuns Davos with sinister threat after Greenland rant
Trump hints at a third presidential term
Trump also returned to a familiar provocation, joking about running for a constitutionally barred third term. “Should we do it a fourth time?” he asked, referring to his false claim that he won the 2020 election. Protesters interrupted the speech at least twice. Trump waved them off as “sickos” and “paid insurrectionists.”