After China releases coronavirus report, Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey says 'end the CCP'

In response to a report about China's strict coronavirus measures, Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey tweeted ''end the CCP''.

The report about China was highlighting the country's rigorous testing and app-based contact tracing for quarantine or isolation purposes.

It also expressed concern about surveillance as Chinese authorities track people's movements through these applications.

Dorsey's tweet about China’s Communist Party comes amid heightened tensions between Washington and Beijing after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan.

Even though it is banned within their own country, Chinese officials regularly use Twitter to disseminate their message to the outside world.

The San Francisco-based company removed more than 170,000 bot accounts in 2020 for “spreading geopolitical narratives favorable to the Communist Party.”

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos had questioned Tesla CEO Elon Musk about whether his motive to acquire Twitter was about how his business interests in China.

Focused on building up Block Inc., Dorsey relinquished the CEO reins at Twitter in November last year.

None of the apps owned by Dorsey, which include the Cash app, the Tidal music-streaming service along with blockchain projects, are available in China.

