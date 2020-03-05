After Bloomberg, Elizabeth Warren ends US presidential campaign

Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren, 70, ended her bid for US presidential nomination by pulling out the race on Thursday.

I'm suspending our campaign for president," Elizabeth Warren told her campaign staff, adding, "I may not be in the race for President in 2020, but this fight -- our fight -- is not over."

"And our place in this fight has not ended," she added.

The Massachusetts Senator's withdrawal means the Democratic presidential race to challenge Donald Trump in the 2020 US elections is now effectively a two-man race between moderate former Vice President Joe Biden and liberal U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders.

Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden was quick to declare Warren a "fierce fighter".

"Senator Warren is the fiercest of fighters for middle-class families," Biden said in a tweet.

"Her work in Washington, in Massachusetts, and on the campaign trail has made a real difference in people's lives. We needed her voice in this race, and we need her continued work in the Senate," Biden added.

Warren, however, hasn't endorsed Biden yet. Her withdrawal came after she failed to win a single state on Super Tuesday.

President Trump was quick to criticise Warren, declaring: "Elizabeth “Pocahontas” Warren, who was going nowhere except into Mini Mike’s head, just dropped out of the Democrat Primary, three days too late. She cost crazy Bernie, at least, Massachusetts, Minnesota and Texas. Probably cost him the nomination! Came in third in Mass."