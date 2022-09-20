After 4 months of brutal torture, 7 Sri Lankans freed with Ukraine's recapture of Izyum. This is their story

Ukraine retook Izyum and other eastern towns, this month, severely disrupting the Kremlin's supply lines and sparking new allegations of Russian atrocities. The discovery of hundreds of graves, some of which contained several victims was one thing which made the news.

However, Kyiv's recapture of the city of Izyum has also brought to light an account by Sri Lanka nationals who claim to have been held captive for months by the Russian forces.

BBC reports that Dilujan Paththinajakan along with six other Sri Lankans was captured in May. They had come to Ukraine to find work and/or study

The party had just started a long journey from their homes in Kupiansk, northeastern Ukraine, to the more secure city of Kharkiv, which was some 120 kilometres (75 miles) away.

However, they were apprehended by Russian troops at the first checkpoint. The Sri Lankans were led to a machine tool plant in the town of Vovchansk, close to the Russian border, with their hands bound and their eyes covered.

For four months they were kept as prisoners, used as forced labour.

Their ordeal as described by them is enough to give anyone nightmares. Reader discretion is advised for the following content.

They were allowed to use the toilet just once a day and the time for that was limited to two minutes. If and when they were allowed to shower, they again were given just two minutes.

The group mainly was composed of men in their 20s who were all stuffed into one room. The one woman in the group, 50-year-old Mary Edit Uthajkumar, was kept separately.

Mary, who is a heart patient was refused medicine for her condition. She said they were locked in a room and even beaten up.

"They used to beat us when we went to take a shower. They didn't even allow me to meet the others. We were stuck inside for three months."

Among the men, two had their toenails torn off with pliers. All of them reported being beaten up by drunk Russian soldiers, at times guns were used to inflict the beating.

"They hit me across the body many times with their guns," one man, 35-year-old Thinesh Gogenthiran. "One of them punched me in the stomach and I was in pain for two days. He then asked me for money."

When the Ukrainian forces started retaking territory in eastern Ukraine earlier this month, including Vovchansk, the seven Sri Lankans were ultimately freed.

Once again, they began their walk towards Kharkiv. They had no way to get in touch with their relatives as they had no phones. But eventually, their fortune changed when a passing motorist noticed them and dialled the cops. They were given a police officer's phone. They have now been brought to Kharkiv, where they are receiving medical care.

