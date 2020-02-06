After 3 decades, PETA retires iconic 'I'd Rather Go Naked than Wear Fur' campaign

After nearly thirty years of getting some of the biggest celebrities strip for its campaign against animal cruelty, PETA has decided to retire its iconic "I'd Rather Go Naked than Wear Fur" campaign.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) believes that the campaign is no longer necessary with an increasing number of designers, labels and retailers saying no to using animal skins and fur.

PETA announced the demise of its anti-fur campaign on Tuesday.

After three decades, PETA is retiring our iconic #RatherGoNaked Than Wear Fur campaign!



It's 2020 & nearly every top designer has ditched fur — we're wrapping up this successful campaign and focusing on an end to the cruel leather and wool industries too.

"It’s time for this iconic campaign to go the way of the mink stole, so that PETA can focus on other areas in which animals still need a great deal of help, including in the leather, wool, and exotic skins trades," PETA said in a release.

"The 30-year campaign began in 1990, when rock icons The Go-Go’s posed in the buff for a “We’d Rather Go-Go Naked Than Wear Fur” poster, which they sold at concerts to raise money for PETA," it added.

The campaign saw some of the biggest names in the showbiz world appear in the advertisement of the campaign from supermodels like Pamela Anderson and Tyra Banks to singing sensations like P!nk and Tommy Lee.

"I’m proud to have been a part of this iconic campaign! After 30 years, @PETA is ENDING their #RatherGoNaked Than Wear Fur ads. Nearly every designer has stopped using fur AND cities, states, and countries are banning it all over the world. Fur is DEAD," Pamela Anderson tweeted out earlier this week.