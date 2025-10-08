In a key address at the 7th Moscow Format meeting, Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi presented a comprehensive view of Afghanistan’s progress and challenges, highlighting the country's strides in security, economic growth, and the need for international support. Muttaqi opened his speech by acknowledging the significant security challenges Afghanistan inherited after the establishment of the Islamic Emirate. He emphasised that, while the country faced threats from groups like Daesh, the Afghan government had successfully managed these issues.

“Afghanistan has transitioned from a source of insecurity to a partner in regional stability,” Muttaqi said. He further emphasised that Afghanistan’s soil was not being used to orchestrate attacks on other countries, despite accusations to the contrary. In particular, he warned that terrorist organisations, including Daesh, had recently set up training and operational bases in neighbouring countries, which posed a growing regional threat.

The Afghan FM's address also spotlighted the country's economic achievements despite facing severe international sanctions and frozen assets. Afghanistan’s GDP has risen from $14.4 billion to $17.4 billion over the past four years, and exports have soared from $700 million annually to $2 billion. The country has also seen growth in industrial production, with over 6,000 factories now operational. These positive developments, Muttaqi argued, reflected Afghanistan's push for financial independence, with the government now funding its budget entirely from domestic revenues. However, the FM was candid about the hurdles still facing Afghanistan. He urged the international community to lift sanctions and release approximately $9 billion in frozen Afghan assets. These sanctions, he explained, have significantly hampered the country’s economic potential, restricting its ability to engage freely in global markets.

The minister also called for regional cooperation in tackling issues such as narcotics trafficking, a problem that has intensified since Afghanistan’s ban on poppy cultivation. While domestic production of narcotics has declined, its trafficking has shifted to neighboring countries, underscoring the need for coordinated regional efforts to combat the drug trade. A key focus of Muttaqi's speech was Afghanistan’s diplomatic relations. He praised Russia’s recognition of the Islamic Emirate, calling it a “courageous step” that paved the way for practical cooperation between the two countries. He urged other nations to adopt similar approaches, moving beyond past political differences to focus on mutually beneficial partnerships, particularly in areas of economic growth and regional connectivity.

In his concluding remarks, the Afghan FM extended his solidarity with the Palestinian people, condemning the ongoing violence in Gaza and calling on global powers to take decisive action to end the atrocities and support Palestine’s right to self-determination. Muttaqi’s speech at the Moscow Format reflects Afghanistan’s broader goals of enhancing regional collaboration, securing economic development, and engaging with the international community. His call for an objective, independent view of Afghanistan’s security and economic progress signals a clear push for greater regional and international support in the country’s ongoing recovery and development.