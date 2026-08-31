/Activists urge India to intervene as Hindu persecution in Bangladesh continues, say rights leaders face ‘politically motivated’ cases

Human rights organisations on Monday demanded that the Indian government take urgent diplomatic action against what they described as escalating persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh, while calling for the release of four prominent minority-rights figures currently jailed or barred from receiving medical care.

At a press conference held at the Kolkata Press Club, representatives of the Campaign Against Atrocities on Minorities in Bangladesh (CAAMB), the All-India Refugee Front, Secular Mission and Human Rights Beyond Frontiers Foundation presented data documenting hundreds of attacks on religious minorities since the political upheaval of August 2024.

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According to figures released by the groups, 66 members of religious minorities were killed in 2025 alone, alongside dozens of incidents involving vandalism of temples, land seizures and attacks on homes and businesses. In the first half of 2026, organisers said, 44 more minority-community members were killed in 40 separate incidents.

The activists — Mohit Ray, Sujit Shikdar, Osman Mallik and Shantanu Singha — singled out the cases of four rights advocates they said were being targeted for their activism: journalist and filmmaker Shahriar Kabir, economist Dr. Abul Barkat, lawyer Rana Dasgupta, and monk Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari.

Kabir, 76, has been imprisoned since September 2024 and now faces a murder charge before the International Crimes Tribunal despite deteriorating health, the groups said. Barkat, 72, was arrested in July 2025 and, though granted bail this June, still faces multiple pending cases. Dasgupta, 77, who has prostate cancer, has reportedly been unable to appear publicly for nearly two years, cutting him off from treatment. Organisers said he had been "pushed towards death due to the lack of medical treatment."

Brahmachari, arrested in November 2024, was implicated in a lawyer's murder in Chattogram despite what organisers say is court evidence placing him in custody at the time. His ailing mother has reportedly appealed directly to Bangladesh's leadership for his release.

Rights activist Mohit Ray told reporters that Hindus in Bangladesh are "in danger" and that it is "quite distressing they can't even come to India."

The groups called on New Delhi to summon Bangladesh's High Commissioner, issue a formal diplomatic note, and raise the matter with international human rights bodies, warning that inaction would be "humiliating for India" and damage its global standing. Organisers said they would forward their appeal directly to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.