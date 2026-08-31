/'Now over 100,000 people dead': Trump accuses Iran of killing protesters, calls it 'failed nation'

US President Donald Trump on Monday (Aug 31) took a dig at Iran by accusing the Islamic Republic of killing more than 100,000 protesters. "Iran is officially a Failed Nation. IT IS DEAD! They have no Navy, they have no Air Force, they have no currency, they are not paying their soldiers or police, Inflation is at 300%, and their leadership is in total disarray and incapable of properly representing the country," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

"The only thing they have is FAKE NEWS from the USA, a willingness to kill their protesters (now over 100,000 people dead. They must be tried for war crimes against humanity!), and a good line of "BULLS**T." Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J.TRUMP," he added.

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This came just hours after the US struck two Iranian launch systems on Larak Island in the Strait of Hormuz.