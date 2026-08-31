/'Now over 100,000 people dead': Trump accuses Iran of killing protesters, calls it 'failed nation'

US President Donald Trump on Monday (Aug 31) took a dig at Iran by accusing the Islamic Republic of killing more than 100,000 protesters. "Iran is officially a Failed Nation. IT IS DEAD! They have no Navy, they have no Air Force, they have no currency, they are not paying their soldiers or police, Inflation is at 300%, and their leadership is in total disarray and incapable of properly representing the country," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.
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"The only thing they have is FAKE NEWS from the USA, a willingness to kill their protesters (now over 100,000 people dead. They must be tried for war crimes against humanity!), and a good line of "BULLS**T." Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J.TRUMP," he added.
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This came just hours after the US struck two Iranian launch systems on Larak Island in the Strait of Hormuz.
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"I can confirm that earlier today US forces struck two Iranian launchers on Larak Island. Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces were observed preparing to launch rockets with sea mines into the Strait of Hormuz," one US official said, as quoted by Reuters.