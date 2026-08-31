/PM Modi meets Russia President Putin for bilateral talks, says 'every day of war sets humanity back'

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Kyrgyzstan. The meeting takes place at a critical time for India as New Delhi seeks to balance its longstanding strategic partnership with Russia, its ties with Iran and its ongoing engagement with the administration of US President Donald Trump.

PM Modi calls for an end to hostilities

During the meeting, PM Modi told Putin, “Every day spent in war sets humanity back, whereas every step taken towards peace fills humanity with new hope and enthusiasm. We must move away from endless war towards an end to the war. This is essential for the well-being of humanity. A peaceful resolution to all issues at the earliest is the call of humanity, and this is India’s message. Modi added that the “land of Gandhi and the land of Buddha share a single message: the path of peace."

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Watch the video here of Modi meeting Putin

The last meeting between Modi and Putin took place in December 2025, when the Russian President visited India for a two-day state visit to attend the 23rd India–Russia Annual Summit. Ahead of their meeting in Bishkek, the two leaders shared a warm hug. During the meeting, Modi also invited Putin to attend the BRICS summit, which is scheduled to be held in India later this year, saying that the entire country was ‘eager’ to welcome him.