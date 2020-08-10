Activists organized a protest outside Jeff Bezos' New York penthouse

Protesters gather in front of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' apartment in New York, calling for billionaires to be taxed. Amazon's profits nearly doubled to $5.2 billion since the start of the pandemic.

Bezos, the founder, president and chief executive of Amazon and Blue Origin, is worth $185.8 billion, according to Forbes.

Bezos's fortune has grown a whopping $56.7 billion in six months partly due to consumer shift towards purchasing products through the e-retailer amid the coronavirus pandemic leading to lockdowns in several parts of the world.

Amazon had earlier announced that it would pay $500 million as one-time bonuses to its frontline employees who were working during the coronavirus pandemic even as workers in Germany went on strike over safety concerns.

Apart from tax protest, Amazon workers are also coming out in protest of the company in larger numbers than they were during the early months of COVID-19, ever since Amazon ended its $2-per-hour hazard pay in early June and unlimited unpaid time off in late April.

(With inputs from AFP)