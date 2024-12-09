Damascus, Syria

Considered by many as a terrorist, Syrian rebel leader Abu Mohammed al-Golani has emerged as the new face of the country after toppling Bashar al-Assad who fled to Russia.

Advertisment

Golani, once a key jihadist figure, lately started using his real name Ahmed Hussein al-Sharaa, including in an official communique issued on Thursday (Dec 5).

The step was taken to bolster the legitimacy of Golani as well as his Islamist militant group, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS).

In the last few days, Golani emerged as the face of the rebel factions and announced that the Syrian capital, Damascus has been captured in a move which changed the history of the country.

Advertisment

Also Read: Who are the Syrian rebels who overthrew Bashar-al Assad's 24-year-old regime in two weeks?

His transformation is not a recent development but something that happened over the years.

The man who once wore jihadist militant outfits has now added a Western-style wardrobe.

Advertisment

He led one of the swiftest offensive and emerged as the commander of the operations room.

Who is Abu Mohammed al-Golani?

Golani was born as Ahmed Hussein al-Sharaa in 1982 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia where his father worked as a petroleum engineer.

In 1989, the family came back to Syria and settled near Damascus.

In 2003, he moved to Iraq where he joined al Qaeda amid a resistance move against the US invasion in the same year.

In 2006, Golani was arrested by US forces in Iraq and kept in prison for five years.

Upon his release, he was given the task of establishing the Syrian branch of al Qaeda, known as al-Nusra Front.

The influence of the al-Nusra Front expanded in the opposition-held areas, especially Idlib.

In April 2013, the head of al Qaeda's “Islamic State in Iraq” Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi decided to cut ties with the terror group and expand his group in Syria, which would have led to the al-Nusra Front getting swallowed into a new group called ISIL.

However, Golani refused to cooperate with Baghdadi and maintained his allegiance to al Qaeda.

Watch: Syria War: France's Macron Welcomes Al-Assad's Fall, Hails Syrians Courage

After 2014, Golani stayed away from al Qaeda's project of establishing a “global caliphate” and focused on building his militant group within the borders of Syria.

In early 2017, Golani announced that he was merging with the groups of fighters who had poured into Idlib fleeing Aleppo and forming HTS.

The aim of HTS was Syria's liberation from the autocratic government of Assad, establishing a state which has its own interpretation of “Islamic law” and “expelling Iranian militias” from the country.

After achieving one of its targets, the HTS leader in his victory speech said, "This victory, my brothers, is historic for the region. Today, Syria is being purified" and added that "this victory is born from the people who have languished in prison, and the mujahideen (fighters) broke their chains".

(With inputs from agencies)

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, Syria, Iraq and non-state actors like Islamic State, among others. In this context, claims and counterclaims are being made online and offline. WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos and videos.