/A year in office: Donald Trump reveals 12-month report card at Davos 2026

It's time for Donald Trump's report card as he completes a year in office as the US president. At Davos, the 79-year-old presented “phenomenal news from America”. Amid the ongoing protest held by immigrants in his country, he mentioned how the country is soaring in every aspect. As he presented his 12-month report, he said, “The economy is booming, growth is exploding, and productivity is surging.” Mr President didn’t stop there: “Investment is soaring, income is rising, and inflation is defeated.”

In the same breath, Trump highlighted the decisions made by the Biden administration; he pointed out that the US was plagued with stagflation, which is low growth. He continued that his predecessors brought in high inflation, which is the recipe for misery, failure, and ultimately decline.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

He had spoken on similar lines before; hewas seen claiming that grocery prices have started to go down rapidly. He went on to say rent is down. And in a prompt reaction, a netizen asked chatbot Grok to fact-check; it clarified,“Based on the latest BLS (Bureau of Labor Statistics) CPI (Consumer Price Index) data released today for December 2025, U.S. grocery prices rose 0.7% from November—the largest monthly increase in over three years. Overall, food-at-home prices are up 3.1% year-over-year. No January 2026 data is available yet, but recent trends show increases, not rapid declines.”

But at Davos, Trump, who takes a tough stance against immigrants, said that the country’s “previously open and dangerous border is closed and virtually impenetrable.” His administration calls immigrants‘illegal aliens’ and the forces have been getting rough with ICE protesters in Minnesota.

Lauding his administration, Trump said the US is in the midst of the fastest and most dramatic economic turnaround in history. His stance is clear that he is creating history.