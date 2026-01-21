US President Donald Trump, during his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday (Jan 21), said that no group of nations is in a position to secure Greenland apart from the US. "I have tremendous respect for Greenland and Denmark," the American president added.

The American president also said that the US “saved Greenland and gave iot back to the Denmark” and now Denmark is being “unmgreatful”. The American president added, “How stupid were we to give Greenland to Denmark, it’s a part of North America.” After claiming that he has immense respect for Greenland and Denmark, the American president said, “It's hard to call Greenland a ‘land’, it's a piece of ice.”

'US is hottest country in the world'

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Trump said that people are "very happy" with him as he completed his first year in office. The American President claimed that the US was "plagued with staglation" under the former President Joe Biden. "But under me, it's exactly opposite," he said.