/A bomber built in the 1950s is now America's testbed for Mach 5 hypersonic weapons

When Lockheed Martin needed a platform to test the AGM-183A Air-Launched Rapid Response Weapon — a hypersonic boost-glide missile designed to travel at speeds exceeding Mach 5 — it did not choose a cutting-edge stealth bomber or an experimental aircraft. It chose the B-52H Stratofortress: an aircraft that first flew in 1952, entered service in 1955, and whose youngest airframe was built in 1962. A bomber designed in the era of propeller-driven fighters is now carrying the most advanced weapons technology the United States has ever developed.

What Hypersonic Means

Hypersonic weapons travel at speeds greater than Mach 5 — more than 6,000 kilometres per hour, or roughly one mile per second. At these speeds, a missile can strike a target hundreds of kilometres away in minutes, giving adversaries virtually no time to react or intercept. The AGM-183A ARRW uses a rocket booster to accelerate a manoeuvrable glide vehicle to hypersonic speed, after which the vehicle separates and glides toward its target at extreme velocity, adjusting its flight path to evade defences. It is a weapon designed for the strategic realities of the 2030s — and it is being tested from an aircraft that was designed for the strategic realities of the 1950s.

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Why The B-52 Is The Launch Platform

The B-52's selection as the primary hypersonic test platform is not sentimental — it is practical. The aircraft has the payload capacity (32,000 kilograms), the external hardpoints under its 185-foot wings, and the range to fly long test missions from bases like Andersen Air Force Base in Guam to test ranges in the Pacific. Plans call for the B-52 to carry up to six AGM-183 missiles on its external pylons — a loadout that no other aircraft in the US inventory can match. The bomber's massive size, which was originally designed to carry nuclear gravity bombs in its internal bay, turns out to be equally useful for carrying oversized experimental missiles on its underwing stations.

A Programme That Stumbled And Came Back

The AGM-183A ARRW programme has not been smooth. Multiple early tests failed, and the programme was officially cancelled in March 2023. But the cancellation did not last — development quietly continued, and the Air Force conducted a final all-up round test in March 2024 from a B-52H launched from Guam, successfully demonstrating the weapon's land-target engagement capability at the Reagan Test Site in the Marshall Islands. By 2025, the Air Force announced plans to fund ARRW again in its fiscal year 2026 budget, and its fiscal year 2027 budget includes funding for an upgraded Increment 2 variant with enhanced capabilities that remain classified.

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