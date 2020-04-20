99-year-old veteran who served in India during World War II raises over $33 million to help healthcare workers in the UK

A 99-year-old World War II veteran in Britain has set out on achieving a noble goal: to raise money for Britain’s National Health Service.

Captain Tom Moore, who served in India during World War II has set up a fundraising page, and is walking the 82-foot length of his garden back and forth over 100 times, while using his walker for support, as he can no longer walk independently.

He envisioned the journey to be completed before April 30. Moore wanted to raise over $1,250 but within less than 24 hours, he raised over $8,750.

Today I completed my final 10 laps, and although the mission is complete - I am going to keep on going.



The donations stand at 15.5 MILLION pounds - wow.



Thank you all - now let's continue to support our NHS!



Images by Emma Sohl - Capture The Light Photography#walkwithtom pic.twitter.com/UhDmUD3HCO — Captain Tom Moore (@captaintommoore) April 16, 2020 ×

Increasing even further, he had raised over $1.25 by last week Tuesday. By Thursday, he had raised over $15 million.

Moore crossed the finish line six after starting his journey. Media reports indicated that the premise was decorated with balloons. Additionally, soldiers from the Yorkshire Regiment formed a guard of honour around him and saluted him.

The NHS is greatly revered in the UK, but remains highly understaffed and underfunded. Moore received tokens of gratitude from healthcare workers across the country.

By Friday, Moore had raised over $23 million. As of today (Monday), Moore has raised over $33 million!