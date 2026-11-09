/'9-1-1 Inside' - Eerie note on New Jersey home where 3 were found dead might have been left for the postman

A postal worker in New Jersey alerted police officers to three bodies inside a home after seeing a "9-1-1 Inside" sign on the door, along with two sad face drawings. Don Clements told the New York Post that he believes the family left the note for him. He was working his route in Mount Holly when he came across the sign. He informed the police, who stumbled upon a tragic scene inside the home, where three "elderly" victims were found dead. It is not known who left the message, but Clements thinks the family wrote it.

"I thought it was weird, because the only person that would have been able to see that sign would have been me, 'cause I'm the only one that goes to that house every day," he said, adding that no one else can see the sign from the outside. The home's mailbox was sealed using clear wrapping tape, and the same had been used to affix the note on the door. A 911 call led to the discovery of the three dead bodies.

Neighbours said four siblings lived in the house who didn't mingle with others. Clements said the house was breaking down, with the paint peeling and windows rotting. "I do know that one sister was a crossing guard for years. My kids knew her and everything like that. And so she worked parades and other things as a crossing guard here in town," the neighbour told The Post.

A neighbour named David Babcock told NBC 10 that one of the brothers worked at Boscov's for 40 years. Another one said one of them walked down to 7-Eleven around 2.30, 3 and walked back, probably buying drinks and lottery tickets. However, no one else left the house. Babcock said he wasn't surprised by what happened. "We thought the house would be condemned and they would send them to a group home," Babcock said.

The neighbours said they did not see any signs of violence. However, on Tuesday, which is trash day, Babcock saw someone coming out of the house dressed in all black. "All the years I've been here, I've never seen anybody come in, go out of the house [except for the man who walks to 7-Eleven each day]."