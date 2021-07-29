8.2 magnitude earthquake hits the coast of Alaska, triggering a tsunami warning

REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE Photograph:( Twitter )
A shallow 8.2 magnitude earthquake struck off the Alaskan peninsula late Wednesday, the United States Geological Survey said, prompting a tsunami warning.
A massive earthquake with a magnitude of 8.2 has occurred off the coast of Alaska, causing a tsunami warning.
According to the US Geological Survey, the quake occurred 91 kilometres east-southeast of Perryville, Alaska.
Notable quake, preliminary info: M 8.2 - 91 km ESE of Perryville, Alaska https://t.co/DusSgxqIuC— USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) July 29, 2021
The quake was at a depth of 35 km, USGS added.
Shortly after, a tsunami warning was issued by the US Tsunami warning system.
