8.2 magnitude earthquake hits the coast of Alaska, triggering a tsunami warning

A massive earthquake with a magnitude of 8.2 has occurred off the coast of Alaska, causing a tsunami warning.

According to the US Geological Survey, the quake occurred 91 kilometres east-southeast of Perryville, Alaska.



Notable quake, preliminary info: M 8.2 - 91 km ESE of Perryville, Alaska https://t.co/DusSgxqIuC — USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) July 29, 2021 ×

The quake was at a depth of 35 km, USGS added.

Shortly after, a tsunami warning was issued by the US Tsunami warning system.

