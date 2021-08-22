8, including 2 kids, killed after Hurricane Grace batters Mexico

At least 8 people, including two children, were killed after Hurricane Grace pummelled eastern Mexico on Sunday, causing floods, mudslides, and wrecking homes.

The storm, blowing at maximum sustained winds of 125 miles (200 kilometres) per hour, made landfall in Mexico for the second time near Tecolutla in Veracruz state.

The state government said among the eight people killed, 6 belonged to a single-family. Among the deceased include a young girl who was killed by a mudslide that hit her home.

While an adult was killed by a collapsed roof in Poza Rica city, further north in the state, Veracruz governor Cuitlahuac Garcia told a news conference.

“The state of emergency has not ended," Reuters quoted Garcia as saying.

Local television showed severe flooding in Xalapa, with coffins from a local business floating down a waterlogged street. The nearby River Actopan burst its banks, shutting down a local highway, the officials said.

Some flights were cancelled at Mexico international airport due to the hurricane. The Comision Federal de Electricidad (CFE) national power utility reported 565,000 electricity users were affected by outages.

However, Grace fizzled quickly as it moved inland over the central highlands.

Earlier in the week, Hurricane Grace battered Mexico's Caribbean coast, downing trees and resulting in power outages for nearly 7,00,000 people. However, no loss of life was reported, authorities said.