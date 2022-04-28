60% charge in 6 minutes: How this new battery could be a gamechanger for electric vehicles

A lithium-ion battery that organises its particles with copper and copper nanowires may charge to 60% in 6 minutes without impairing its energy storage.

This more efficient battery could power electric automobiles in the future, allowing drivers to travel further without having to wait as long for the vehicle to charge.

Binding agents are used in lithium-ion batteries to keep their particles together and give them a solid structure. This can result in a thick battery fluid with a random particle dispersion, slowing charging times. Thinner battery fluid particles are directed to charge more quickly, but they store less energy.

To address these challenges, Yao Hongbin and his colleagues at the University of Science and Technology of China in Hefei developed a lithium-ion battery with a structured anode, which is the battery's positive end.

Anodes for lithium batteries are typically made of graphite particles through which charge flows, with the particles arranged in a random order. Hongbin and his colleagues sorted the particles by particle size and porosity (the number of spaces between particles).

On normal tests, their batteries charged to 60% and 80% in 5.6 and 11.4 minutes, respectively, while maintaining high energy storage.

To address these challenges, Yao Hongbin and his colleagues at the University of Science and Technology of China in Hefei developed a lithium-ion battery with a structured anode, which is the battery's positive end.

Anodes for lithium batteries are typically made of graphite particles through which charge flows, with the particles arranged in a random order. Hongbin and his colleagues sorted the particles by particle size and porosity (the number of spaces between particles).

On normal tests, their battery charged to 60% and 80% in 5.6 and 11.4 minutes, respectively, while maintaining a high energy storage.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE