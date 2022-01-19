6 killed, scores injured after massive fire in Spain’s nursing home

Six residents of a retirement home died, and scores injured after a fire broke out in eastern Spain, officials said.

Six fire engines were called in after a massive fire broke out around midnight Tuesday at the facility in Moncada in Valencia, the region's firefighters tweeted.

As many as 17 residents were said to be hospitalised, with three in serious condition. Firefighters said that they rescued 25 residents out of a total of 70 that were evacuated from the nursing home.

According to local media reports the fire was said to have started in a bedroom on the second floor. Though an investigation is underway, preliminary reports indicated that a short-circuit in an oxygen unit. may have caused the fire.

Firefighter chief José Basset told Spanish news agency EFE that when the firefighters arrived “there was a large number of people asking for help who were trapped by the smoke.”

Sánchez tweeted in Spanish that he was following “the tragic news from Moncada. My condolences to the families of the victims. We are watching with concern the evolution of the injured. All our support for the families and the town.”

Municipal authorities in Moncada have called for three days of mourning, with flags flying at half-staff on the town hall building. Officials called for a minute of silence at noon local time.

Spain’s nursing homes, like in many other countries, were particularly hard-hit during the worst months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

