/Video | Massive factory fire in China's manufacturing hub kills 28, Xi orders accountability

A massive fire at a shoe factory in eastern China on Thursday killed at least 28 people, while fire and rescue teams continued efforts to bring the blaze under control, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

The fire broke out around noon (0400 GMT) at the Huiteng Shoes factory in Jinjiang city in Fujian province. Several hours after the blaze started, some people were still feared to be inside the building.

Footage aired by CCTV showed firefighters spraying water on the outside and inside of the large multi-storey white building as thick black smoke billowed into the sky. People were seen taking shelter near windows and on the roof while flames spread through the lower floors.

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The Ministry of Emergency Management said it sent 183 personnel and 35 vehicles to the site to assist with rescue and firefighting operations. The ministry said the fire was being extinguished and called for "all-out" efforts to put out the blaze, search for trapped survivors and treat the injured.

President Xi Jinping responded to the incident by describing the fire as having caused "heavy human losses" and called on authorities to step up search and rescue operations.

According to remarks carried by Xinhua, Xi also demanded a swift investigation into the cause, stating that "those responsible must be strictly held accountable."

China launched a campaign against fire hazards in high-rise buildings in November after a major blaze engulfed several tower blocks in Hong Kong, killing 168 people.

A month later, a fire at a residential building in southern China's Guangdong province claimed 12 lives.