/Watch: Fighter jet escorts Khamenei's coffin ahead of final burial; 'Kill Trump' banner appears in Mashhad

An Iranian fighter jet escorted the aircraft carrying the coffin of the late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei to the eastern holy city of Mashhad on Thursday, footage released by the supreme leader's website showed, ahead of his final burial at the Imam Reza Shrine.

Khamenei's coffin arrived at Shahid Hasheminejad Airport and was transported alongside the bodies of his family members who were killed in the February 28 joint US-Israeli airstrike. They included his daughter Seyyedeh Boshra Hosseini Khamenei, his son-in-law Mesbah al Hoda Bagheri Kani, his daughter-in-law Zahra Haddad Adel, his young granddaughter Zahra Mohammad Golpayegani and his wife Mansoureh Khojasteh Bagherzadeh, who died in a coma a day after the strike.

Before reaching Mashhad, the coffins travelled through Iraq, where large crowds attended funeral ceremonies in the holy cities of Najaf and Karbala as part of a six-day funeral procession.

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The burial has been delayed because of renewed hostilities. While the procession continued, US Central Command carried out a second wave of overnight strikes between late Wednesday and early Thursday near the Strait of Hormuz in response to earlier Iranian attacks on commercial shipping.

According to the Associated Press, explosions were reported in Sirik, Bushehr, Konarak, Chabahar and Bandar Abbas. Around 90 additional Iranian military and transport-related targets were reportedly struck.

"We Will Kill Trump" banner displayed in Mashhad

A banner reading "We Will Kill Trump" was displayed on Imam Reza Street in Mashhad during the funeral procession of the late Iranian leader, according to Mehr News. The road leads to the Imam Reza Shrine, where Khamenei is scheduled to be buried.

On Wednesday, speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the NATO Summit in Ankara, US President Donald Trump claimed that Iran was plotting to assassinate him and said he was “on every single one of their lists”.

Accusing Tehran of targeting the US leadership, Trump said, “They want to take out the US leader. I’m on every single one of their lists. So far, I’ve had a bit of luck, but maybe it won’t last. They’re evil and sick people, and we must get rid of this cancer,” Trump said.