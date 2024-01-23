2002 Bali Bombings: Ali Imron seeks presidential pardon in Indonesia

Indonesian Bali bomber Ali Imron is reportedly seeking a presidential pardon as he said that he is now feeling "tired". Imron was given a life sentence for his role in the 2002 Bali bombing — a terrorist attack which killed 202 people.

The 54-year-old Imron has spent 21 years in prison. Now he wants to be released so that he can work on deradicalisation projects across Indonesia.

While speaking to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), Imron said that he hopes for a pardon from Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

"I don't want to be released purely for personal reasons. I want to be free so that I can work on deradicalisation programmes across Indonesia. From a personal point of view, I am better off inside where there is no risk to my life," Imron told SCMP in the interaction which was published on January 19.

The report mentioned that Imron has worked with Indonesia's counterterrorism unit as a peace ambassador since his arrest.

He has also spoken at schools and other events outside the prison to warn others of the dangers of radical ideology. Imron has also given interviews from prison to further help deradicalise would-be terrorists.

"I have to tell people the facts … Jemaah Islamiyah still exists as an organisation and there is still a potential threat to the public," he said.

"There is only so much I can do from prison to warn people not to plan any more attacks," he added.

The group is a Southeast Asian Islamist militant group based in Indonesia, which is dedicated to the establishment of an Islamic state in Southeast Asia.

In Indonesia, some 610 people were arrested for suspected terrorism-related offences between 2021 and 2023, open source data revealed.

Around 42 per cent of them were members of Jemaah Islamiah and 39 per cent were affiliated with Jamaah Ansharut Daulah and other Isis-inspired groups.