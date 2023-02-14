ugc_banner

20 killed, 60 injured after armoured truck collides with bus in South Africa 

Johannesburg, South AfricaEdited By: Tanisha RajputUpdated: Feb 14, 2023, 01:16 PM IST

A bus and armoured crash in South Africa killed 20 people.  (IC:TransportLimCom) Photograph:(Twitter)

The department said that a cash transport truck lost control and crashed head-on with a bus going in the opposite direction

At least 20 people have been killed while some 60 were reported injured in a crash between an armoured truck and a bus in South Africa, the Limpopo province transport department said on Tuesday, AFP reported. 

The department in a statement said, "twenty people were tragically killed in an accident after a cash transport truck lost control and crashed head-on with a bus going in the opposite direction."

The officials said that 10 of the injured were in serious condition and were transported to the hospital.

Tidimalo Chuene, a spokesperson for the department told AFP that the cause of the accident is under investigation, but claimed that heavy rain has been drenching the area. 

Police divers are searching the river that runs along the highway for people who might have been swept away.

(With inputs from agencies)

