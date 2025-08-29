/170 aircraft used in the operation to recover first crew member: Here's all what Trump said on rescue of pilots

US president Donald Trump during a press conference in The White House on Monday (April 6) spoke in detail about the rescue mission carried out by its military for the stranded American airmen, who were rescued on Saturday from inside Tehran. He said that not everybody was in the military was in support of the idea to carry out the rescue mission as it could risk several lives. However, he decided he will go ahead with the mission.

"We had people within the military who did not think this was a good idea. I was told it was a dangerous mission, not foolish, but dangerous we were endangering hundreds of people," said Trump.

Speaking about the danger involved and the size of the rescue mission, Trump pointed that 170 aircraft were used in the operation to recover the first crew member and another 155 in the second rescue mission.

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“The second rescue mission involved four bombers, 64 fighters, 48 refueling tankers, 13 rescue aircraft and more. We were bringing them all over and a lot of it was subterfuge,” he said.

Speaking about the dangers he said, "US military personnel faced gunfire at very close range during rescue in Iran."

He called the rescue operation a mission “like finding a needle in a haystack," and added that "I ordered the US armed forces to do whatever was necessary to bring our brave warriors back home... In the United States military, we leave no American behind."