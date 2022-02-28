14-year-old boy loses life after getting stung by box jellyfish at Australian beach

In a tragic incident, a 14-year-old boy lost his life after getting stung by a box jellyfish in Queensland, Australia.

The child, Mark Angelo Ligmayo, was at Eimeo beach, just north of Mackay, with his family when the incident occurred on Saturday.

Nick Guinumtad, father, told the Courier Mail that his son was standing in waist-high water for around 10 minutes when he came running out to the beach, entwined in over 2 metres of box jellyfish tentacles.

Surf life savers made concerted efforts to help Mark but eventually, they were unsuccessful as he later died in Mackay Base hospital.

“It’s hard, to see your son trying to overcome it, it’s hard, to see your son dying in front of you,” Guinumtad told the Courier Mail.

Before Guinumtad’s son went for a swim, the surf lifeguards had dragged the beach for jellyfish, he said.

Volunteer lifeguards did everything they could to save Mark, said Surf Life Saving Queensland spokesperson Jenny Rees.

“They got him out of the water and he had lots of tentacles around his legs, which they pulled off. A lot of vinegar was administered and CPR was administered immediately,” Rees told the ABC.

Queensland police also said that a report would be prepared for the coroner.

(With inputs from agencies)