13 truffle hunters killed in Syrian desert in Islamic State landmine blast

Thirteen truffle hunters in the Syrian desert were killed following a blast in a landmine left by the Islamic State (IS or ISIS), the news agency AFP reported on Sunday (Feb 25) citing a war monitor. According to the Syria Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), the explosion happened as the hunters were searching for truffles in the desert in the Raqqa province.

"Thirteen civilians, including women... were killed when a landmine left by the IS group exploded while they were searching for truffles in Raqqa," the SOHR said.

These killings come after five truffle hunters were killed in a suspected IS ambush in Syria's central Homs province on Friday, state media reported. According to the news agency SANA, the assailants were on a motorcycle when they opened fire in the Jab al-Jirah area. The hunters were killed as they were picking truffles.

A member of the regime forces was also killed in the attack.

The Syrian desert is known for producing some of the best quality truffles in the world. Every year between February and April, foragers risk their lives to collect truffles in the desert - a known hideout for jihadists - which is also littered with landmines, AFP reported.

Authorities have repeatedly warned Syrians not to venture into the desert in search of truffles.

The IS carried out at least 50 attacks in the desert killing 101 members of the Syrian army and their affiliated groups, as well as 10 civilians, a report by Rudaw said on Saturday citing the SOHR.