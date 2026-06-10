China has officially broken ground on an ambitious 77.2 billion yuan (US$11.4 billion) infrastructure expansion at the Three Gorges Dam to eliminate a critical shipping bottleneck on the Yangtze River. Spanning nearly a decade, the project represents the largest infrastructure undertaking on Asia’s longest waterway since the river was dammed in 1997.

The centrepiece of this massive buildout is a series of mega ship locks, colossal "water staircases" designed to handle much larger vessels and streamline logistics. Included in Beijing’s 15th five-year plan (2026–2030), the expansion aims to transform the Yangtze into a high-capacity shipping conduit, shoring up internal connectivity to sustain national economic growth.

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The urgency of the project stems from a massive surge in cargo and passenger traffic that has completely overwhelmed the dam's existing transit facilities, which were built in 2003. According to Ministry of Transport officials, the older ship locks and lifts have become severe chokepoints, as original planners decades ago failed to anticipate the scale of today's booming shipping demand.