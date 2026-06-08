/China tells India to see it as a partner, not a rival; backs dialogue on border disputes

China has urged India to maintain "the right strategic perception", stating that the two nations should remain partners rather than “rivals”. It urged that New Delhi should view Beijing as an "opportunity for development" rather than considering it a threat. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian made the remarks while responding to questions about Russian President Vladimir Putin at a media briefing.

“China and India should stick to the perception that the two countries are cooperative partners, not competitors and rivals, and both countries are opportunities for each other’s development, not threats,” said Lin Jian.

Lin said that both nations have generally stable border relations and all communication channels function smoothly. Addressing India's concern over China's close ties to Pakistan, he said that Beijing supports India and Pakistan to resolve their differences through dialogue and consultation while keeping the region peaceful and stable. He further added that Russia, China and India are emerging economies and maintaining sound relations is not only in the respective interests of the three countries but also world peace, security and stability.

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This was in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin's comments that both nations are capable of resolving their border disputes and Russia will not interfere in the “delicate” bilateral relationship between the two countries. Putin rejected the idea that alliances must come at the expense of others, clarifying that Russia's deep ties with India do not disturb China, and vice versa.

“This is a delicate, multi-faceted relationship between India and China, and interfering into them is not a good idea. Of course, we interact with both our friends -- both India and China,” said Putin to PTI. Putin emphasised that Moscow's deep synergy with New Delhi does not come at Beijing's expense, and similarly, its alliance with China does not compromise its bond with India. He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Xi Jinping are “both trying to resolve all the issues of mutual interest, including the border issue”.