A new study by Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health found that people who incorporate strength in their weekly fitness regimen might survive longer than others. The study suggests that 90-120 minutes of resistance training may be the “sweet spot” required for a lower risk of heart disease, neurological disease, or any cause. Researchers studied 147,374 adults from three long-running US health studies, and subjects were 54 years or older; they reported every two years on strength training and aerobic exercise habits. They defined strength training as things like pushups, squats, lunges, and traditional weightlifting. Over the study period, researchers recorded about 36,000 deaths and examined the relation between strength training habits, both alone and in combination with aerobic activity.The findings were published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine.

The Weekly Spot

According to the study, adults who averaged 90 to 119 minutes of strength training per week had a 13 per cent lower risk of death, 27 per cent lower risk of death from neurological diseases, primarily dementia and 19 per cent lower risk of dying from cardiovascular disease.

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“For people who are less active, the key message is that small amounts can still matter. Building a routine gradually may be more important than trying to do a lot at once,” said the authors of the study. Researchers found that the greatest benefit occurs when they combine strength training with aerobic exercise. Adults who combine both have a 45 per cent lower risk of death.

How does muscle mass protect the brain?

Resistance training triggers the release of Insulin-Like Growth Factor -1, a hormone that directly supports the structural function and processing speed of the brain's white matter. Thus halting cognitive and physical decline. The study finds observable correlation, not causation. It can’t prove that strength training directly caused the lower mortality risk.Participants were mostly white, middle-aged, and older healthcare professionals, which means the findings may not apply to other groups.