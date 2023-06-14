100 people killed in Nigeria after boat capsizes in Niger river

About 100 people lost their lives in Nigeria on Monday after a boat carrying them capsized in the Niger River in the state of Kwara. According to police and residents, the deceased victims hailed from nearby villages, who were returning from a wedding in the village of Egboti.

The boat was reportedly overpowered by huge river waves before smashing into a tree. Among the dead were several women and children. According to Associated Press, it was not clear whether there were any survivors.

Police spokesman Okasanmi Ajayi on Tuesday said, “What we gathered was there was a boat that capsized and about 100 people died.” According to local residents, many people died because the accident took place at 3:00 AM and they were not aware of it even after hours. Associated Press quoted a resident as saying, “Up till now, some dead bodies are still being searched [for].”

Watch: Nigeria's Naira hits record low × “People in the boat were to take their bikes to their various communities [upon disembarking]. The boat was carrying more than 100 people when it sank,” the resident said. Funerals already held for 60 people According to the local daily Nigerian Tribune, the passengers travelling on the boat were from Kpada, Egbu and Gakpan villages in Kwara. Funerals had already been held for at least 60 people who were killed in the accident.